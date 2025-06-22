Pawsitive vibes: How pets transform our lives

We all know that pets provide us with valuable companionship, but did you know that there are several other benefits to owning a pet? Benefits that can actually improve our health and mental well-being.

It’s been said that pets have been used to help aid health and social-emotional well-being in humans dating as far back as the days of Florence Nightingale, a renowned nurse during the early 19th century, who was said to have used pets to help speed the healing process of wounded soldiers. In the 1960s, psychiatrist Boris Levinson utilized his dog, Jingles, with his young patients to create a more comfortable environment, helping them feel at ease during therapy sessions. Levinson has been credited with coining the term “therapy dog,” which has since created a new realm of beneficial interaction between pets and humans.

Provided / HSTT

Not only do pets provide us with comfort, love, and affection, but research-based findings prove that having a pet can also help humans in other ways. According to the National Institutes of Health, pets help decrease stress and anxiety, improve heart health, and even help children with their emotional and social skills.

The benefits of owning a pet extend beyond companionship; they can significantly contribute to reducing stress levels. Engaging in the simple act of petting a dog is known to promote relaxation and lower anxiety. According to research done by the Cleveland Clinic as well as an article published through Harvard Health, petting an animal can actually decrease the stress hormone, cortisol, in turn helping to decrease your blood pressure while overall helping you feel less stressed. In 2022, a survey sent out by the American Heart Association concluded that 95% of pet owners stated that they rely on their pets for stress relief.

In addition, owning a dog in particular encourages regular physical activity through walks and playtime, which not only helps alleviate stress but also positively impacts a person’s overall physical health. For many dog owners, walking their dogs is part of their daily routine. This combination of emotional support and exercise makes having a dog a holistic approach to improving overall well-being.

As mentioned previously, the interaction between pets and children can have a significant impact on their social and emotional state. There are many programs that exist and have shown significant positive results for students in school settings. At the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT), we operate many programs geared at not only educating children but also promoting dog bite prevention, pet safety, increased literacy skills, and social and emotional well-being in conjunction with various school wellness centers/school counselors. An inviting and relaxing environment allows students to feel at ease and more comfortable. HSTT pet-assisted therapy teams help students and children in our community through programs we offer at local libraries, school wellness centers, classroom visits and fields trips, and in conjunction with the R.U.F.F. (Read Up For Fun) program (a program aimed at helping struggling students with reading). All of our visits involve creating strong bonds between the pet therapy dogs and youth in our communities, creating a relaxing, stress reduced and judgment-free environment.

HSTT partners with local libraries, school wellness centers, classroom visits and fields trips, and in conjunction with the R.U.F.F. (Read Up For Fun) program. Provided / HSTT

HSTT also offers pet therapy programs intended to help patients at local hospitals, stress-reducing visits during high school and middle-school midterms/finals, and college de-stress nights. HSTT pet therapy programs are offered in Truckee, North Lake Tahoe, and South Lake Tahoe.

Are you yearning for the companionship and joy that only a pet can provide, but don’t have one of your own at home? Volunteering with HSTT could be the perfect solution for you! By signing up, you can engage in hands-on experiences with pets that truly need your love and attention. Not only will you have the opportunity to connect with adorable animals, gaining invaluable experience that can enrich your life, but you will also play a vital role in assisting homeless pets in finding their forever homes. This rewarding endeavor offers a fantastic chance to engage in a stress-reducing activity that enhances your well-being while making a significant difference in the lives of animals waiting for adoption.

Provided / HSTT

However, most importantly, consider adopting a pet in need. At HSTT we offer an amazing array of great animals, each cared for by our volunteers and knowledgeable staff who take the time to truly understand their personalities and needs. In a world that often feels disconnected and fast-paced, pets remind us of the simple joys of companionship. They are not just animals; they are family members who provide unwavering love, support, and countless benefits to our emotional and physical well-being.

With the numerous benefits of pet ownership and the pressing pet overpopulation crisis in America, there has never been a more crucial time to consider adopting an animal in need. Every year, countless pets find themselves without a home, longing for love and companionship. By choosing to adopt, you not only save a life but also enrich your own. Explore the incredible pets available for adoption by visiting HSTT’s website or following us on social media. Each furry friend waiting for a forever home has a unique story and personality, ready to bring joy, comfort, and unconditional love into your life. Not only will you save a life in need, but improve yours as well. Embrace the empowering journey of pet adoption, it’s not just about giving a pet a second chance, it’s also about transforming your own life for the better.

To find out more about the programs offered at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe or a list of animals awaiting their forever homes, please visit, http://www.hstt.org .