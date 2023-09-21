Pay it forward project accepting grant applications for student clubs, organizations

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Grant applications are being accepted until October 18 for student clubs and organizations in any of the El Dorado County high schools, Douglas County high schools, and Carson City high schools who are planning a community service project such as a community/school service club project or other activity that gives back to the community.

The Pay It Forward Project has opened the invitation for student service clubs or organizations to apply for one of its youth empowerment grants. The grants will fund community service projects and environmental projects that center on giving back to the community, respecting their fellow man, and continually looking ahead on how to make the world a better place for everyone in it.

The Pay It Forward Project grant will provide up to $500 for a student club project or up to $1,000 in matching funds that student organizations raise for the task they are undertaking with a community or environmental project focus that assists in building a better community through volunteerism.

$3,441,143 total grants were awarded during 2022 impacting a diverse segment of the community, according to their website.

Applications can be submitted until October 18: https://eldoradocf.org/grants-