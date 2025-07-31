Pay It Forward Project awards funding to seven organizations

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Pay It Forward Project and the El Dorado Community Foundation announced the 2025 recipients of the 1st Annual Pay It Forward Project Letter of Inquiry funding cycle.

The Pay It Forward Project is dedicated to improving our communities by encouraging everyone to volunteer a minimum of two hours per month. They encourage community improvement as well as service to others through volunteers making a difference in their local communities. The Pay It Forward Project partners with local service clubs, nonprofits, and local schools to provide funding in support of community volunteer projects.

In 2025, the Pay It Forward Project launched its first-ever Letter of Inquiry funding cycle, open to nonprofits involved in community improvement projects or volunteer projects on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe or in the Carson Valley.

In this inaugural year, the Pay It Forward Project distributed $41,600 in total to seven very deserving organizations. Each of these organizations submitted a Letter of Inquiry describing their project, including volunteer related details for the project. A total of 13 letters were submitted with the final seven chosen to receive funding for their project, including:

Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada receiving $10,000

St. Theresa’s Bread & Broth receiving $7,000

CASA El Dorado receiving $1,000

Clean up the Cayes receiving $10,000

Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program receiving $6,900

South Tahoe Sober Grad Night receiving $2,500

Tahoe Alliance for Safe Kids receiving $2,500

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association receiving $1,700

On behalf of the Pay It Forward Project, a fund of El Dorado Community Foundation, we would like to congratulate all of the 2025 recipients and encourage all nonprofit organizations on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe and in the Carson Valley to start thinking about their volunteer related projects and programs for 2026, when the Pay It Forward Project Letter of Inquiry funding opportunity will return! Also, be on the lookout for the Pay It Forward Project school grants opening August 28. Visit eldoradocf.org/grants-catalog for more information.

Visit payitforwardproject.net to learn more about the Pay It Forward Project as well as exciting volunteer opportunities within your community.