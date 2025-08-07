Pay It Forward Project funds meals, volunteerism

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bread & Broth, a charitable organization that is a ministry of St. Theresa Catholic Church, has been funded a $7,000 grant by the ‘Pay It Forward’ Project through the El Dorado Community Foundation to cover the annual costs of B&B’s Second Serving meal.

Bread & Broth has been serving hot meals weekly since 1989. As the organization grew and the need to help feed those still struggling with food insecurity, B&B responded in April of 2009 by offering a second weekly meal on Fridays, consisting of a simple entrée, salad, and hot soup from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church.

Left to right: Shawn Miller, Thomas Harnett, Nancy Cooney. Provided

Bread & Broth is an all-volunteer organization with over 240 active volunteers of which 45 dedicated local volunteer residents donate their time once a month to cook, serve the meal, and cleanup at the Second Serving meal. Each week between 30 and 50 individuals come to enjoy not only the delicious, warm Second Serving meal but also the warm smiles and welcoming hugs from the B&B volunteers. A favorite quote from one of the B&B volunteers continues to best exemplify the feeling of each and every volunteer, “It was just the smells and flavors that were unforgettable, it was the spirit of giving the filled every plate.”

The focus of the ‘Pay It Forward’ Project is to encourage volunteerism in the community. Through grants and scholarships, ‘Pay It Forward’ encourages individuals to become involved in helping others. With the financial support to continue the Second Serving meal service for those in need, the grant also ensures the opportunity for community members to donate their time to volunteer at the weekly meal.

Bread & Broth is incredibly thankful and appreciative of the tremendous honor of being a recipient of the ‘Pay It Forward’ Project grant donation. The organization is very proud of our volunteer commitment and very grateful to our volunteers and supporters who share our mission of easing hunger.