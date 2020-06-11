Peaceful paddle Saturday in honor of Black Lives Matter movement

The peaceful paddle out at Watermans Landing for the Black Lives Matter movement is Saturday, June 13.

From 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, Lindsey Felsch will host a peaceful paddle for Black Live Matters. The paddle will be at Watermans Landing – Tahoe Waterman in Carnelian Bay.

For the peaceful paddle, participants will gather on the beach for a moment of silence to honor black lives lost to police brutality. The group will then move to the water and paddle out in unity.

“We need to do this in Tahoe. We have a strong community,” said Lindsey Felsch who also hosts the Butterfly Effect Stand Up Paddle event.

Felsch was born and raised in Tahoe and is not new to standing up for what she believes in.

She started the Butterfly Effect Stand Up Paddle event that empowers women in the community.

Felsch lives in Tahoe and is an event planner for Whitney Fusion Events based in Sonoma. Felsch is also very involved with the paddle community in Tahoe.

“I am using my passion to share and express an important and crucial movement,” said Felsch.

Felsch was originally inspired by the paddle in Encinitas by Changing the Tides Foundation. The foundation is notorious for the work they’ve done to bring global attention to women of color and underrepresented demographics.

The paddle out hit home for Felsch and inspired her to bring that energy here to Tahoe.

“I am hoping to see a big turnout,” she said.

Felsch hopes her connections to the Reno and Truckee communities as well as the large Tahoe paddle communities can inspire a couple hundred people to come to this event.

“It is important to come together in the Reno Tahoe area,” said Felsch. “This is a continued effort and we need to take action even after the protests.”

All are welcome to the paddle out or join the event on the beach. Watermans Landing – Tahoe Waterman will also be offering rentals for the ceremony which can be reserved online. Kayaks, canoes, SUP boards, surfboards are all welcome to participate in the paddle out.

Personal Floatation Devices are required on all water devices.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged (remove face masks while paddling out because they could pose a danger if the paddler falls in the water). Carpooling is also recommended because parking is limited at Watermans Landing.

Organizers want to remind participants that it is a peaceful paddle out and hateful words or chants are unwelcomed. Placer County Police Department and the coast guard will be in attendance for safety.

“This conversation and dialogue needs to be had. We need to listen, learn and unite to show our commitment to end systematic racism,” Felsch said. “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”