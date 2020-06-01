Peaceful protests continue at Lakeview Commons
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A protest/vigil for George Floyd will be held June 1 at Lakeview Commons for the third night in a row.
Protestors have been out at Lakeview Commons trying to have their voices heard and will likely continue for the next few days. The protests have remained peaceful and organizers are encouraging protesters to remain peaceful.
“We are putting down violence, looting and anything else that diminishes our cause,” said Cooper Skeie, one of the event’s organizers.
The vigil starts at 8:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring candles and/or lights of some sort.
