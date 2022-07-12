Peak heat, smoke, haze expected Tuesday at Lake Tahoe

Smoke and haze is expected to impact air quality at Lake Tahoe.

Provided/fire.airnow.gov

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The peak heat for the week is expected on Tuesday and smoke from the Washburn Fire south of the Lake Tahoe Basin in Yosemite National Park may impact air quality later in the day.

The air quality on Tuesday morning is good all around Lake Tahoe according to https://fire.airnow.gov but the National Weather Service in Reno in a special statement said “Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite could impact areas of the Eastern Sierra, Tahoe Basin, and western Nevada Sierra Front today, shifting to areas near and south of U.S. Highway 50 tonight. The potential density of smoke remains uncertain, however pockets of reduced air quality are possible.”

The Washburn Fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres, with 22% containment and is continuing to burn actively near Yosemite. So far it has also burned through $2.1 million as firefighters work to save the 500 giant Sequoias. Fire officials hope to have it contained by the end of the month.

The thermometer reached a high of 87 on Monday, and while it is about 7 degrees above the seasonal average, it was still well short of the record for the date (92) set last year.

The weather service is forecasting about the same temps today (88) and mid to low 80s for the rest of the week.

“Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day,” the service said and added that infants and animals should never be left unattended in the car for any amount of time. “Higher risk people, such as infants, the elderly, or sick individuals should remain in the coolest available places.”

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. The service said the biggest concern is gusty and erratic outflow winds and dry lightning that may develop.

The region will have a break from thunderstorm chances on Wednesday into Thursday with about 10-20% chances for Friday and into the weekend.