Pedestrian access to Vikingsholm in Emerald Bay State Park to be temporarily closed for trail repairs
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— California State Parks is notifying the public that the Vikingsholm parking lot and trail to Vikingsholm in Emerald Bay State Park will be temporarily closed for a few weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.
State Parks will undertake a project to repair portions of the trail that were damaged by the heavy snow and avalanches in winter 2023. There will be no pedestrian access to Vikingsholm or the lake from the parking lot during the closure. Construction is expected to conclude by mid-October although unexpected conditions could delay the timeline.
The last day Vikingsholm will be open for public tours is Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Emerald Bay State Park’s website will be updated with the latest information.
Parking around Emerald Bay SP will be affected by the closure. Visitors are encouraged to carpool, plan ahead, and check road conditions prior to arriving. For up-to-date road conditions, call the Caltrans hotline at (800) 427-ROAD, or visit the Caltrans website.
