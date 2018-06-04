Pedestrian safety improvements coming to US 50 in Zephyr Cove area

Pedestrians and motorists in the Zephyr Cove area can expected intermittent closures of sidewalks and lanes on U.S. 50 during the next month as work starts on several projects aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

Work started today and is expected to continue through early July, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Intermittent lane, roadway shoulder and sidewalk closures will take place on U.S. 50 near Lake Shore Boulevard, primarily during the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

NDOT says it plans to install the following:

The pedestrian crossing light at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lake Shore Boulevard will be replaced with two electronic flashing pedestrian crossing beacons. Known as rapid rectangular flashing beacons, the new signals will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. One signal will be placed in advance of a roadway curve, giving drivers advance notice of any pedestrians crossing ahead. Currently, there is one constantly-flashing pedestrian crossing light at the intersection.

Sidewalks will be improved for safer and easier pedestrian travel.

Overhead street lighting will be installed for enhanced visibility of pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The improvements are expected to cost approximately $294,000

The highway sees as many as 20,000 drivers daily, according to the transportation department.

NDOT also says it will install similar pedestrian safety enhancements on U.S. 50 in Carson City and Dayton.

The improvements are part of the approximately $10 million in state highway funds NDOT says it dedicates to pedestrian safety improvements every year.