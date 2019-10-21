Perfect fall weather forecasted this week for Lake Tahoe

A view from the summit at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Provided / Sierra-at-Tahoe

The weather starts out mighty fine this week at Lake Tahoe and it looks to stay that way into the weekend.

There is no rain, no snow, no freezing temperatures and light winds scheduled over the next seven days, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

The high temperature Monday is expected to reach around 60 with 5 mph wind from the northeast.

The low Monday night will hang around 40.

The forecast is duplicated Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and high and low temps about 64 and 40, respectively.

The temps stay the same Wednesday but the wind picks up slightly wind gusts up to 10 mph.

Cooler temps appear to arrive Saturday night into Sunday.