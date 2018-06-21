Performance to feature 3 one-act plays

Lake Tahoe Community College's Duke Theatre will be alive with action the next several weeks, as a trio of one-act plays takes the stage.

"It's All An Act: Three One-Act Plays" is a production of LTCC's Theatre Arts Department. Each performance will include three one-act plays, with different directors and actors bringing the hilarity to life, according to LTCC.

The performances are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, June 14-16, at 7:30 p.m.; and June 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. There also will be a 2 p.m. matinée on Sunday, June 24.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors and groups of eight or more, and $5 for students with a valid school ID. Due to language and adult themes, this show is not recommended for children younger than 13, according to the college.

Tickets can be purchased at the LTCC Bookstore, or at the Duke Theatre Box Office one hour prior to all performances.

Contact David Hamilton at Hamilton@ltcc.edu for more information about this production.

The individual shows are as follows:

Boise Idaho

In this comedy written by Sean Michael Welch and directed by Kelly Cassidy, the narrator of a story dutifully chronicles the meeting of a couple in a small café in Paris, only to start losing control of his characters once they realize he exists. Blending the lines between fiction and truth, this hilarious play examines what should triumph: reality, or a good story. The cast for Boise Idaho is Gary Edwards, Brandon McCarthy, Frank Riley, and Marianne Rosenfeld.

Compromising Positions

In this comedy written by Michelle Benson and directed by Jeff Witt, an aging couple named Harold and Alice decide to get frisky one evening in the living room and end up stuck on the recliner. Teenage son Jake and grown daughter Alice must come to the rescue! This play received the 2015 prize for best one-act play at the WordWave storytelling festival in South Lake Tahoe. The cast for Compromising Positions is Chase Kalik, Thea Newhouse, Chris Taylor, and Pam Taylor.

Squirrels

In this comedy written by Peter J. Stavros and directed by Brandon McCarthy, the focus is on Jim, who has been working for the same company for so long he's actually lost track of the years. With the threat of layoffs coming, Jim's safe job just might be coming to an end. The cast for Squirrels is Robin Gershbein, Kalayna Miller, Janel Morales, Brett Robinson, and David Wright.