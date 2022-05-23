Permit sought to use Incline schools as parking area for transit service

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Transportation District has applied to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency for a temporary use permit to use the old and current elementary school sites in Incline Village to operate the East Shore Express shuttle service this summer.

The East Shore Express provides transit from Incline to Sand Harbor State Park with seven stops along the route. The two locations affected by this permit provide parking for visitors to park and utilize the service are the two school sites.

The old Incline Elementary School site, located at 771 Southwood Boulevard, would serve as the primary location for the service, and when that fills, the “overflow” would utilize the current Incline Elementary School parking lot, located at 915 Northwood Boulevard, which would be used when school is not in session. Incline schools will be back in session in mid-August and the current elementary school lot would be used on weekends and holidays.

The proposed transit service operates seasonally between mid-June and Labor Day each year. The service operates seven days per week, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., with a 30-minute headway.

TRPA staff is recommending approval to utilize these two sites on a temporary basis, which the service has been operating for a number of years on a less-formalized basis, said the agenda packet. The current proposal is to officially allow the two locations to be used as a “Transit Station and Terminal” as a temporary use, which allows the use of the sites for one season, with an option to extend for a second season.

TRPA will require reporting and data gathering at each location (and for the service as a whole), which will be utilized to develop a long-term plan for the East Shore Express and future transit facilities in Incline Village.

Temporary signage would be utilized onsite to denote pick up areas. Benches and trash receptacles will also be placed at each pick up location.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is currently using the old school site as a road construction staging area.

The Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe are also planning on using the current elementary school site on weekdays for summer programs.

https://irp.cdn-website.com/a339a493/files/uploaded/KB%20Summer%20Program%20Guide%202022%20%281%29_Q6TajFdBTMiMqKAVLIoF.pdf

For more information about the project, view the agenda here, or contact TRPA’s Bridget Cornell at 775-589-5218 or by email bcornell@trpa.gov .

https://www.trpa.gov/wp-content/uploads/documents/Agenda-Item-No.-V.B-TTD.pdf

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 26. To watch the meeting and to participate in public comment, visit here.

https://www.trpa.gov/wp-content/uploads/Zoom-Webinar-Public-Participation.pdf