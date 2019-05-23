Mike Peron joins Sierra Nevada Media Group

The Tahoe Daily Tribune’s parent company recently announced the hiring of an established marketing expert who is a familiar face in the Tahoe Basin.

Mike Peron joined Sierra Nevada Media Group earlier this month as the company’s content revenue manager. The position is responsible for selling the company’s products with a consultative focus on content such as video and native advertising.

Prior to joining SNMG, Peron worked for more than nine years at Outside Television / Lake Tahoe TV.

In 2012 Peron created his own production company, Function Productions, which he continues to operate. Function is responsible for producing Tahoe BrewFest, the TBV Bloody Mary Competition and other events in the area.

Peron also has worked as a ski instructor at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

“We are very happy to have Mike join our team. Given his unique skill set and longevity in the market, it gives us an opportunity to grow in a way that’s not only exciting for us, but our readers and our business partners as well,” said Rob Galloway, publisher of the Tribune and fellow SNMG publications including The Record-Courier, Nevada Appeal and Lahontan Valley News.

The Tribune posed a series of question to Peron to help the community learn a little more about the newest member of the SNMG team:

What do you love about working in media?

Working in media provides a diverse mix of opportunities while branching out into vastly different networks. Talking business strategy in the initial phase, implementing campaigns that grow someone’s business, and helping get the word out to the entire community are just a few of the aspects I love about working in media.

What’s your ideal day outdoors?

As many sports as possible! It takes a bit of preparation, but you gotta love the “Tahoe Quadfecta”… Ski, Golf, Paddle, and Bike all in one day. Multi-day backpacking in Desolation Wilderness is also one of my passions.

If you could have lunch with anyone, living or dead, who would you choose and why?

Mark Twain. I’d love to hear more details about the way the world (and Tahoe) looked through his eyes.

Favorite season and why?

Spring! Skiing is still an option, flowers are pushing through, boats are going in the water and the morning smell from the afternoon rains are all in full effect.

Best concert you’ve been to?

Red Hot Chili Peppers in their hometown Los Angeles

If you could choose your last meal on earth, what would it be and why?

Mac-N-Cheese! I’d eat it every day if I could without gaining 100 pounds.

Best place you’ve ever traveled to?

Winter: French/Swiss Alps.

Summer: Barcelona, Spain

What’s been your favorite Tahoe moment?

The first time I climbed Mt. Tallac, summited the peak, and took in the breathtaking views of Big Blue.