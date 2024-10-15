Pet Network Lake Tahoe achieves AAHA accreditation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Pet Network Lake Tahoe announced that it has been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), earning recognition as one of the top veterinary hospitals in the country. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the hospital met AAHA’s stringent standards in practice protocols, medical equipment, facility management, and client service—securing a place among the top 15% of veterinary practices in the nation. Additionally, this makes Pet Network only one of eleven animal shelters in the country to obtain this accreditation out of nearly 4000 shelters nationwide.

“We are beyond honored to achieve AAHA accreditation as an organization that provides veterinary care to all animals in our community,” said Dr. Marlène Tremblay, Hospital Medical Director of Pet Network Lake Tahoe. “This means we are providing the best possible care to all animals—whether they’re family pets or shelter animals looking for loving homes. To be one of only 11 shelters in the country–and the only shelter in Nevada– with this accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

Unlike human hospitals, not all animal hospitals are required to be accredited. AAHA-accredited hospitals voluntarily meet standards that go above and beyond state regulations. These standards, continuously updated by veterinary leaders, ensure best practices in patient care, pain management, staff training, and advanced diagnostic services.

“Our aim has been for Pet Network to become the ‘shining star on the hill’ in all forms of animal welfare,” said Simi Balter, Executive Director of Pet Network Lake Tahoe, ” and this accreditation is a validation that we are not only on the right course, but doing exemplary work on a National level. We are highly fortunate to have two incredibly skilled Veterinarians in Dr. Robl and Dr. Tremblay, who continuously elevate our work and mission for the benefit of the animals we serve.”

Shelter medicine accreditation is particularly rare and recognizes organizations that not only care for animals in need but do so using cutting-edge veterinary practices to ensure each animal receives the most compassionate and high-quality care. Pet Network Lake Tahoe’s commitment to the wellbeing of every animal it touches is at the heart of this achievement.

You can learn more about AAHA accreditation at aaha.org , and we invite you to visit our AAHA-accredited hospital and shelter to experience firsthand the exceptional care we provide to all animals.