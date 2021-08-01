Pet Network Pet of the Week: Sunny

Pet Network’s Pet of the Week is Sunny.

Pet Network, in collaboration with The SPCA or Northern Nevada, rescued three dogs from a partner shelter in California that was evacuating animals close to wildfires. Pet Network was able to take in these adoptable animals and they are all now available for adoption at their shelter in Incline Village. As a result of this collaboration, The SPCA of Northern Nevada now has additional capacity in their shelter to protect animals threatened by current and future wildfires. For more information please visit the organization’s social media and website. We are excited to feature Sunny for this week’s Pet of the Week, stop by Pet Network today to visit Sunny!

Soft spoken and sweet, Sunny is ready to meet his adoptive family! At the ripe age of 3, he has plenty of spunk without the puppy clean-up. A perfect companion for backyard BBQs, sun-bathing, and cruising the town. Sunny will wiggle his way into your heart in no time, especially with some tug of war, fetch, or a pupsicle!

If you are interested in meeting Sunny or any of our other adoptable pets please contact the Pet Network Adoptions Team at (775) 832-4404 or send an e-mail to adoptions@petnetwork.org . You can also learn more about our pets available, volunteer opportunities, and community resources by visiting petnetwork.org.