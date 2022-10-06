Pet Network to host Barktoberfest fundraiser

Barktoberfest will be happening from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Pet Network Humane Society.

Provided/Hillary Abrams

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The 2nd annual Barktoberfest will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, at Pet Network Humane Society in Incline Village.

The festival is the most pet-friendly event in Lake Tahoe and invites families, friends and four-legged buddies for an evening of beer tasting, entertainment, games, and raffles.

Pet Network Director of Development Hillary Abrams is excited to help put on an event that benefits both community and the animals of the shelter.

“The more that we can invite the community in, whether it’s so volunteer or foster … That’s what we really want to encourage is to stop in, say hi, take a look around,” said Abrams. “So I think Barktoberfest is part of that initiative to invite the community in to see who Pet Network is.”

Tickets are on sale for $35, with all proceeds going to going back to the animals at the shelter for staff to be able to buy them food and provide care to the animals. The funds will help give shelter animals an elevated level of care.

“It’s an innovative way of looking at caring for shelter animals,” said Abrams. “They receive the same level of care the someone’s own dog would get.”

Tickets are available on the Pet Network website, but can also be purchased at the door the day of the event, with a discount offered when bought in four packs. Children get in for free and there will be plenty of hot cocoa and pumpkin decorating

Ticket purchase includes unlimited tasting form local breweries and businesses including Alibi Ale Works, Shoe Tree Brewery, and Rookies, who will be serving Witches Brew and cocktails. Food will be provided by Crosby’s Tavern.

Lawn games will be happening throughout the event with fun like corn hole, giant Jenga, and bocce ball while live music by Jacked Up Lake Tahoe plays on the main stage.

In addition, a raffle will be happening with prizes like an inflatable paddle board, electric skateboard, air fryer, ice cream maker and more up for grabs.

Pet adoptions for adult animals will be $50 until 6 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about your local shelter and volunteer and foster opportunities,” said Abrams.

To learn more and purchase tickets for this fun-filled event visit petnetwork.org .