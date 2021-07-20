Pet Network’s Pet of the Week: Neferkitty

Neferkitty is this week’s featured pet at Incline Village’s Pet Network. (Provided)



Incline Village’s Pet Network Humane Society, a longtime staple of the community, continues to provide local adoptions, serves as a resource for animal owners, lost pets, and is excited to announce the reopening of their thrift store. Most recently Pet Network responded to the COVID 19 pandemic by developing a free pet food bank for families in-need across Tahoe and Nevada.

This week’s featured pet, 3-year-old Neferkitty, is a Pet Network staff favorite. This sweet girl is loving life while ruling the lobby as an official greeter, who runs up to meet everyone who comes through the door. She adores attention and love from her owners and uses her powers of persuasion to let them know when she hasn’t gotten enough snuggles. Neferkitty lives for toys and boxes and is often seen running around the lobby with a felt mouse when she is playing. She would love to explore her new home and lounge in the sun on a comfy couch.

Additionally, Pet Network is currently growing their team. With increased demand for animal adoptions and a new shelter focus to provide open to the public educational events, Pet Network is looking for more hands to help carry the load and come up with new ideas. Visit petnetwork.org for current career opportunities.