Pet Network’s Pet of the Week: Stella
It’s certainly an exciting time at Pet Network. The efforts of Pet Network are being rewarded by the happy new adoptive families leaving the shelter sporting ear-to-ear smiles, with their new furry friend in tow.
Pet Network is also excited to welcome nine puppies into their care, rescued from a euthanasia list at an overcrowded rural shelter. The shepherd-mix puppies will be available for adoption in the coming weeks. But for this week, let’s focus on the Tahoe pet of your dreams, Stella.
Stella’s the new girl in town and is ready to hit the streets and trails to meet all the new friends around the area. Stella can also hangout solo just fine, she’s a pretty independent gal, but will jump at the chance for that love and affection of her new family. A snuggle buddy for movie time? Check. A companion for hikes? Check. Beautiful eyes. Check. Don’t let her age fool you, she’s ready to rock the outdoors and be the dog you’ve been looking for.
If you are interested in meeting Stella or any of our other adoptable pets please contact the Pet Network Adoptions Team at 775-832-4404 or send an e-mail to adoptions@petnetwork.org.
For more information, visit petnetwork.org.
