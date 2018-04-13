Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Jet

Provided / El Dorado County Shelter
Jet is a 3-year-old purebred Doberman with natural tail and ears. Jet loves to play and cuddle with people, and doesn’t mind other big dogs. Jet is excellent at keeping cats and squirrels out of the yard. Jet has been at the shelter since Feb. 23, and would love a home. Part of Jet’s adoption fee has been paid. Jet is available for adoption at the El Dorado County Animal Services shelter. Call 530-573-7925 for more information. Jett the cat, last week’s pet of the week, has been adopted.