Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Jethro

Jethro is a 6-year-old, very large boy. He has lived with other cats and does well with well-mannered dogs. He enjoys playing, cuddling and belly rubs. Jethro is harness and leash trained. Jethro is available for adoption at the El Dorado County Animal Services shelter. Call 530-573-7925 for more information. Part of the adoption fees for all cats currently at the shelter have been paid. The shelter has some dog and cat food available for those in need. Jet, last week’s pet of the week, has been adopted.