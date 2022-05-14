Pet of the Week: Puppy adoption event on Tuesday

Let the countdown to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s Spring Giving Tuesday Celebration begin. If you’re a fan of puppies, the English countryside, gingham, and tents, you’ll savor the sweet theme of HSTT’s Spring Giving Tuesday – puppies named for the sweet treats featured on The Great British Baking Show.

Mousse, the largest puppy in the litter, and his brothers and sisters (an entire baker’s dozen, in fact) will be available for adoption through HSTT’s online adoption process beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. To make that day even more delectable, all donations to HSTT will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s intention on Giving Tuesday, and every other day of the year, is to make the world a better place for pets and for people. The only way the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe can accomplish this lofty goal is through the generosity of their donors, the kindness of their adopters and volunteers and the support of their animal-loving community.

* HSTT doesn’t know precisely what these puppies are, but their mom weighs 65 pounds. Based on their size and their mom’s size, HSTT’s best guess is that these pups will be on the large side once fully grown. However, there’s no way to know for sure. For more information, email givingtuesday@hstt.org .

To find out more about the adorable adoptables for Giving Tuesday, to find a pet to adopt anytime, or to donate, visit Hstt.org.