Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Quinn

Lake Tahoe pet of the week: QuinnMarch 28, 2018

March 28, 2018Provided / El Dorado County ShelterQuinn is 18 months old and is a German shepherd mix. She loves to play with other dogs and enjoys trips to the dog park. Quinn is available for adoption at the El Dorado County Animal Services shelter. Call 530-573-7925 for more information.