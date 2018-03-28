 Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Quinn | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Quinn

Provided / El Dorado County Shelter

Quinn is 18 months old and is a German shepherd mix. She loves to play with other dogs and enjoys trips to the dog park. Quinn is available for adoption at the El Dorado County Animal Services shelter. Call 530-573-7925 for more information.