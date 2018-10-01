 Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Sable | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Sable

Provided

Sable is 70 pounds and 5 years old. She is well mannered and loves kids, swimming and playing fetch. She has lived with small children all her life. She would rather be an only dog. No cats please. Sable is available for adoption at the El Dorado County Animal Services shelter. Call 530-573-7925 for information. Her adoption fee has been paid.