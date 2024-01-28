Pet of the Week: Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Bigsy

Meet Bigsy, an ordinary cat looking for his perfect new home. Just your typical teenager here; loves to eat, especially treats (what teen doesn’t like junk food?), lives for adventure, plays with giant bursts of energy, and loves his sleep! However, unlike a human teenager, this young man will never have true rebellious behavior, unexplained bursts of anger or tears, and best of all, will never talk back! He’s kind of the perfect house companion.

When Bigsy first came to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, he was pretty scared, but not anymore. Once he warms up, all he wants to do is be near you and cuddle in your lap. He has become an incredibly affectionate and curious little guy who loves playtime with his toys. This two-year-old boy weighs in at 12 lbs and has really settled in nicely at the shelter; however, he is ready to live out the rest of his life as a pampered pet in a new home.

Bigsy is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Each day Bigsy is at the shelter he is becoming more and more people-oriented, breaking out of his once, pretty scaredy-cat shell. Now that he has settled in, he is truly ready to make the transition to a new and forever home. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting sweet, playful Bigsy or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .