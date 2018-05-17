Pet of the week: Waldo

Provided / El Dorado County Shelter
Waldo is 7 months old. He is a Corgi, Cattle dog mix. Waldo is very playful with people but needs a home where he is the only pet. His new family will need to take him to classes so he can learn more manners and to become more comfortable around other dogs. Waldo is available for adoption at the El Dorado County Animal Services shelter. Call 530-573-7925 for more information. The shelter has some dog and cat food available for those in need. Tootsie, last week’s pet of the week, is still looking for a home.