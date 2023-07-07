Petition for The City of Incline Village paused amid recall campaign
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— It was announced via The City of Incline Village’s official website that the plan to release the petition to incorporate the district of Incline Village as a city would be put on pause amid IVGID recall petitions currently circulating.
“Unfortunately we have now paused our plans to do the City of Incline Village incorporation petition drive this summer,” said the website blog post. “The community appears to be somewhat distracted and divided over a just-launched recall petition for IVGID Trustees. We will not run our city incorporation petition at the same time as the recall petition.”
The news comes as the results from the survey of local residents were also released, confirming that the community shares the conviction to have more local control and accountability in general.
The petition was planned to be launched over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but due to the recall petitions of the IVIGID Trustees Sara Schmitz and Matthew Dent, the petition will be halted until further notice.
“We appreciate your continued support and look forward to launching the incorporation petition drive sometime in the near future,” said the website.
To learn more visit http://www.cityofinclinevillage.com.
