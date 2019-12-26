Petty Theft Tribute band plays Saturday on the North Shore

Petty Theft, the Tom Petty tribute band, will be playing Saturday at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino.

Provided

Petty Theft is bringing their Full Moon Thievery Tour to North Lake Tahoe.

The Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. at the Crystal Bay Club.

The San Francisco-based band pays homage to a rock-n-roll legend and one of the most popular bands of its generation.

Petty Theft has been touring the western states for over 15 years.

The band tries to encapsulate and celebrate the true spirit of Tom Petty.

Petty Theft has won several awards including Best of Marin: Best Cover Band in 2019 from the Pacific Sun, Best of Marin: Best Local Band in 2015 from the Pacific Sun, and Best Band San Francisco North Bay in 2011, 2012, 2013 from The Bohemian.

The band is made up of six members with the guitarist and Petty Theft founding member, Dan Durkin, as the lead singer.

Petty Theft will be playing in the Crown Room.

There will be an after party with the 1970s country rock band band from Los Angeles, Silver.

This show is for ages 21 and older.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and are $20 plus taxes and fees.