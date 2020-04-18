PGA Tour pushes Barracuda Championship to end of July

Old Greenwood will still host the Barracuda Championship at some point but it has been postponed.

While many sporting events around the area have been canceled due to COVID-19, the PGA Tour is still planning on staging a tournament in Truckee this summer.

In December the tour announced the Barracuda Championship would be changing venues from Montreux Golf & Country Club near Reno to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course.

“In our search for a new PGA Tour tournament venue, the Old Greenwood Golf Course at Tahoe Mountain Club stood out from the beginning, which says a lot about the location and the course,” said Barracuda Championship Tournament Director Chris Hoff in a December news release. “We are truly looking forward to this new chapter. Old Greenwood is the perfect fit with a challenging Jack Nicklaus Signature course, and an ownership group and community that recognizes the value and prestige that comes with hosting a PGA Tour event. Furthermore, the proximity to Reno of the Tahoe Mountain Club is very similar to our former host venue.”

The tournament was set to be held June 29 through July 5, but on Thursday the tour announced it has been rescheduled for July 27 through Aug. 2, which were the former men’s golf dates for the Olympics. The games have been pushed to summer 2021.

“We respect the PGA TOUR’s decision as we all navigate the safest path forward, as the health and well-being for all associated with the Barracuda Championship and our region remains the No. 1 priority,” said Hoff in a statement made on Thursday. “Our team is adjusting along with our great partners at Barracuda Networks and Tahoe Mountain Club as we continue to plan a safe and world-class event. Together with the PGA Tour, we will continue to monitor local and state level recommendations regarding gatherings and events and adjust as needed going forward.”

The PGA Tour is scheduled to resume the season on June 8, with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The stop in Truckee will mark the 22nd year the Barracuda Championship has been held.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our Number 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a news release. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when — working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities — it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.