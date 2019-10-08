PG&E says it will shut off power in portions of 34 California counties

To avoid a possible wildfire, PG&E announced it will be shutting off power across portions of 34 northern and central California counties, affecting nearly 800,000 customers, according to a press release from PG&E.

In Nevada County, 43,217 customers will endure shutoffs in Truckee, Grass Valley, Nevada City and nine other towns or cities in the area. An additional 51,641 PG&E customers in Placer County could also endure the shutoffs, including Auburn, Colfax, Loomis and several other cities.

The shutoffs are anticipated to begin after midnight on Tuesday and continue for an unknown period of time.

Peak winds of about 40 to 55 miles per hour are anticipated Wednesday through Thursday morning, reaching gusts up to 60 or 70 miles per hour over that time, according to a PG&E press release.

