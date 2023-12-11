Phase 2 housing amendments are positive development (Opinion)

The proposed Phase 2 housing amendments in the Tahoe Basin, which include the allowance for five-story buildings and relaxed parking requirements, are a positive development. They represent a much-needed step towards addressing the housing crisis in the region, which has been exacerbated by the proliferation of short-term rentals and the scarcity of affordable housing for local residents. However, these amendments, while progressive, still fall short of enabling market rate development; opponents need not worry about the rapid urbanization they fear.

For comparison, let’s look at Seattle, where my partners and I built several workforce housing projects. Seattle’s housing policies for workforce housing allow for seven-story buildings, have no parking requirements, and offer a 20-year property tax abatement amongst other incentives. There were no deed restrictions placed on properties. We ended up placing a deed restriction on one of the properties to obtain long term below market financing thanks to a grant from Amazon. Even with all of these tailwinds, modular construction, and historically low borrowing rates, our buildings are not very profitable.

Compare that to what is being proposed in the Tahoe Basin. While a step in the right direction, buildings in town centers would still be restricted to 5 stories. In addition, with the lack of a frequent and reliable transit system, parking becomes a virtual necessity to attract tenants, taking away buildable space (either vertically or horizontally). Without considering any other factors, there are about half as many potential units per acre as our prior developments.

Now factor in the higher cost of eligible land in the Tahoe Basin, the higher cost of labor due to the region’s remoteness, the higher cost of materials due to inflation, the higher cost of money with 9% construction loan rates, and much more restrictive development standards (energy/fire/structural load/bureaucracy). Nothing would make me happier than to do what I love in the area where I live, but no matter how much I sharpen my pencil, I can’t make affordable/achievable housing feasible; it simply is less risky or more profitable to invest elsewhere, or in other product types. I’d be happy to share my financial models and would love to collaborate with anyone that has a different opinion.

While the proposed amendments are a significant step forward and I wholeheartedly support them, they do not go far enough in addressing the fundamental issues that hinder the development of affordable housing in the Tahoe Basin. The region needs more comprehensive reforms that not only increase the height and density of buildings but also address the cost barriers associated with land, labor, and financing. Only then can we hope to see a vibrant, affordable housing market in the Tahoe Basin that caters to the needs of all its residents.

Seth Dallob is the Chief Operating Officer of NexGen Housing Partners (www.nexgenhp.com), a leading company in transit-oriented, affordable, and eco-friendly housing in Seattle. He and his wife are full time South Lake Tahoe residents.