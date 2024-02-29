‘Phenomenal hill, phenomenal conditions:’ Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup huge success

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe recently hosted the Stifel Palisades Cup, drawing 118 athletes from 26 countries, including nine from the Stifel U.S. Ski Team. The event featured World Cup Giant Slalom and Slalom races, attracting nearly 5,000 spectators on-site and viewers from over 30 countries. Festivities included a parade, concerts, and meet-and-greets with skiing legends like Ted Ligety.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, under clear skies and amid enthusiastic cheers from a packed crowd, including members of the Sierra Swiss Club with their classic cowbells, athletes from 20 different nations tackled the challenging Palisades Red Dog run in Giant Slalom at the Stifel Tahoe Cup. The Giant Slalom course is renowned for its 1,267 feet (386 meters) of vertical descent and 49 gates.

Marco Odermatt took first place in Giant Slalom race. Provided / Lefrak Photography

Marco Odermatt, the Swiss skier and reigning two-time World Champion, claimed the top spot, earning his 10th consecutive Giant Slalom win with a razor-thin margin of just 0.12 seconds. This triumph not only solidified Odermatt’s dominance but also secured him the Men’s World Cup crystal globe for the third consecutive year. Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway secured second place, while River Radamus of Team USA celebrated his first-ever World Cup podium finish in third place. Meanwhile, Tommy Ford and Patrick Kenney, also representing Team USA, finished in the 20th and 24th positions, respectively.

Henrik Kristoffersen took second place in Giant Slalom race. Provided / Lefrak Photography

“During awards, I was talking to Kristofferson and Odermatt and they said that Palisades is the third biggest crowd we got all season. They were very complimentary of the race here and thought the conditions were phenomenal, as do I,” U.S. athlete, River Radamus, continues, “The hill is world class. It’s demanding in every way and in order to be successful here you have to be adaptable and ski every facet of GS well. So, phenomenal hill, phenomenal conditions, and the crowd was incredible.”

River Radamus took third place after Giant Slalom race. Provided / Lefrak Photography

Sunday, Feb. 25, the second day of the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, culminated in a victory in Slalom for Manuel Feller of Austria, marking his fourth win of the season. Clement Noel from France secured second place, with Linus Strasser from Germany finishing third. As the day’s racing came to a close, the FIS World Cup standings saw Feller, Strasser, and Noel clinching the top three spots respectively. American skier Jett Seymour received the Stifel Bibbo Award for his outstanding performance in the Slalom race on Feb. 25, demonstrating remarkable advancement from 39th position to a 15th place finish. Seymour’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as he was the sole member of the U.S. team to qualify for the second run, while last year’s defending champion, Alexander Steen Olsen, failed to break into the top 30.

Featuring a competitive group of 69 racers representing 20 nations, including six from the United States, the men’s Slalom race challenged participants with 66 gates across a vertical descent of 721 feet (220 meters). The intensity of the competition was evident as 11 competitors failed to complete the first run, with an additional five unable to finish the second run.

Clement Noel came in second place in Slalom race. Provided / Lefrak Photography

“After a dramatic finish here last year and with the world’s top Slalom racers still fighting it out for this season’s overall title, we were thrilled to showcase our incredible Red Dog course for today’s competition,” said Patrick Lacey, spokesperson at Palisades Tahoe. “With blue skies and loud crowds, it was an honor to bring World Cup racing back to North Lake Tahoe and celebrate the rich ski heritage of Palisades Tahoe.”

As the eighth stop on the World Cup circuit, Palisades Tahoe provided a challenging course for the men’s Slalom event, thanks to meticulous preparations, dedicated course and slip crews, and the invaluable contribution of event volunteers.

“As far as the snow conditions, it was perfect. Those volunteers did a hell of a job… this year was probably nothing compared to last year but it was still awesome to see them work like that,” U.S. athlete, Patrick Kenney, said.

The festive atmosphere continued into Sunday, with the entire Village at Palisades Tahoe buzzing with excitement following Saturday’s historic Giant Slalom race and a lively concert headlined by Ludacris.

See more photos from the races at http://www.lefrakphotography.com

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.