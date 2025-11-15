Philanthropy is Ushering in Transformational Change for Lake Tahoe (Opinion)

You may notice things look a little different in Lake Tahoe lately. You might not realize it’s due in large part to philanthropy.

When you drive through South Lake Tahoe on Highway 50, you no longer see a motel, restaurant and parking lot sitting in the Upper Truckee Marsh. Instead, thanks to the California Tahoe Conservancy, our Tahoe Fund donors, and countless other partners, those buildings have been demolished and the site prepared to restore this sensitive wetland back into a thriving natural filter for the lake with big benefits to lake clarity.

In the Tyrolian Village neighborhood in Incline Village, there are fewer trees and shrubs near homes and structures within this high fire risk community. That’s because we brought together wildfire experts, technology companies, energy providers, and nonprofits to form the new Fire Smart Community Pilot. This new approach uses remote-operated machinery and innovative data modeling to create wildfire ready communities, a method that’s designed to be replicated throughout Tahoe and across the West.

Travel along the East Shore, and you’ll notice that new and expanded parking lots are underway to offer a better, safer place for cars that would normally be parked along the highway. This effort is part of the next phase to expand the East Shore Trail to Spooner Summit, starting with a two-mile stretch of path from Sand Harbor to Secret Harbor. Private donations through the Tahoe Fund have unlocked millions in public funding to help transform the SR 28 corridor and make it easier to experience Tahoe’s natural beauty safely and responsibly.

If you’ve seen these transformational improvements around the Lake, you’ve experienced the power of philanthropy firsthand.

At the Tahoe Fund, we use this power of philanthropy to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy. That means advancing projects that reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire, improve the health of the lake, and make it easier to get around, enjoy, and take care of this magnificent place.

In our last fiscal year, we granted over $1.7 million to 60+ projects and helped unlock nearly $52 million in public funds—our most impactful year yet. None of this work would have been possible without the thousands of people who support our work. Thanks to them, we’re not just funding projects, but helping to shape the future of Lake Tahoe for all to enjoy.

Read the Tahoe Fund’s FY 24-25 Annual Report at tahoefund.org/annualreport to learn more about the transformational work of the Tahoe Fund.

– Verdi DiSesa is the Tahoe Fund Board Chair; Amy Berry is CEO of the Tahoe Fund.