Philanthropy on Tap kicks off in Tahoe
Philanthropy on Tap kicks off in Tahoe at the end of June.
These unique events will provide a “flight” of 35-40 nonprofit organizations serving El Dorado County. Each organization will have 60-90 seconds to provide their elevator speech describing their mission, programs, and greatest needs. These events are open to the community for free.
Join for one or both events. This is a wonderful way to learn more about the nonprofits doing such fantastic work in our community.
The first event is Thursday, June 6 at Jack Russell Farm Brewery, 2380 Larsen Dr., Camino, CA 95709, from 5 to 7 p.m..
The second event is Thursday, June 27 at The Hangar Lake Tahoe, 2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe CA 96150, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Parking is limited at the Tahoe location, biking and carpooling are encouraged, please.
No need to register for these free events.
