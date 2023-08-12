Photo Gallery: Foo Fighters played to a packed crowd in South Lake Tahoe

The Foo Fighters performing at Harvey's Outdoor Arena.

Provided / Sugarwolf

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Foo Fighters played to a packed crowd on Thursday, August 11 as part of the Summer Concert Series at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s.

The two and half hour set was almost non-stop with the only breaks in songs happening when frontman Dave Grohl talked to the crowd. The American Rock band, which formed in 1994, played several new songs from their latest album and eleventh studio album But Here We Arewhich was released on June 2.

The band has nearly 30 decades worth of songs to choose from and while they played many of their biggest hits, they also performed several lesser songs and deep cuts.

This year marks the first tour the band has embarked on since drummer Taylor Hawkins died on March 25, 2022. On May 21, 2023, the band announced drummer Josh Freese would be replacing Hawkins.

Freese has been played with or a member of several bands including Devo, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle. When introducing Freese to the crowd, Grohl and Freese sampled songs from some of the bands he played with.

The band performed the song Aurora from the 1999 album There is Nothing Left to Lose. Grohl told the crowd the band used to rarely play the song but they now play it at every show because it was Hawkins’ favorite song.

In addition to Freese and Grohl, long-time members Nate Mendel (bass guitar), Chris Shiflett (guitar), Rami Jaffee (keyboards) and Pat Smear (guitar) performed.

The opener was the 1980s band Breeders, who was celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Last Splash. The band, featuring Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson, was another band of Deal, who was the bassist and co-vocalist of the Pixies.

Grohl joined the Breeders during their set to perform the Pixies’ song ‘Gigantic.’

