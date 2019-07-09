Photos: 2019 commencement at Lake Tahoe Community College

Photos: 2019 commencement at Lake Tahoe Community CollegeNews | July 9, 2019 Graduating LTCC student Kung Chun Leo Chia celebrates his success while LTCC Superintendent/President Jeff DeFranco watches.Hall Creations Photography News Lake Tahoe environmental groups installing cigarette butt cannisters to cutdown on litterJuly 9, 2019 Photos: 2019 commencement at Lake Tahoe Community CollegeJuly 9, 2019 Celebrities keep coming back for Lake Tahoe’s signature summer event: American Century ChampionshipJuly 8, 2019 Whole-body wellness: Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness embraces alternative approaches to fight diseaseJuly 9, 2019sponsored El Dorado County delays accepting commercial cannabis applicationsJuly 8, 2019 Lake Tahoe weather: Warming trend to drive temps toward 80sJuly 8, 2019Sierra Boulevard construction to cause temporary closure on Barbara AvenueJuly 8, 2019 Authorities crack down on nudity at Lake Tahoe East Shore beachesJuly 7, 2019 First half Lake Tahoe real estate market analysisJuly 7, 2019 Lake Tahoe resident achieves childhood dream in scaling Mount EverestJuly 5, 2019 Lake Tahoe resident reflects on his daughter, service to country at Gold Star dedicationJuly 4, 2019 #TahoeSnaps: Who let the dogs out? (photos)July 7, 2019Letter: Democrats are the real children in our federal government (opinion)July 9, 2019 Market Pulse: On this Fourth of July weekendJuly 7, 2019 Carson City DA: No charges in Douglas County commissioner scuffleJuly 7, 2019 Planned Kings Beach roundabout aims to improve safety at ‘gateway for North Lake Tahoe’July 6, 2019 Volunteers remove 1,875 pounds of trash from Lake Tahoe beaches after July 4thJuly 6, 2019Letter: Changing Columbus Day is changing history (opinion)July 6, 2019Letter: Changes needed on Nevada side of US 50 at Lake Tahoe (opinion)July 6, 2019 See more