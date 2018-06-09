PHOTOS: Graduation at South Tahoe High School

One hundred and ninety-seven students earned their high school diplomas at South Tahoe High School (STHS) Friday afternoon. The graduation ceremony was held at Viking Stadium, the school's football field.

The ceremony was held more than one week before the last day of finals, which is June 19. The graduating class had 220 students, 23 of which did not walk in the ceremony. The introduction was given by Principal Carline Sinkler, which was followed by student addresses. Caroline Krolicki '18 sang the Star Spangled Banner.

"They weren't kidding when they said it (goes) by fast," student Ally Sullivan said in her speech. "As we graduate today, let's not forget to thank those who got us here in the first place. Google, Wikipedia, Red Bull and of course – our favorite – copy and paste."

Theresa Sandborn was the class valedictorian and Mia Idzorek was the salutatorian.

"How do I condense all that we've been through together into anything that will fit on a single page," Sandborn said in her address, ending with a quote from John W. Gardner. "Life is the art of drawing without an eraser."

Student Body President Shelby Lyon '18 also spoke. Briana Alamilla and Daniel Chavez delivered a bilingual address in English and Spanish, titled The Next Chapter Awaits/El Próximo Capitulo Nos Espera.

Recommended Stories For You

Once students received their diplomas, Senior Class President Hayley Georguson led the ceremonial turning of the tassel.