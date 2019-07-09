Photos: Tuesday practice rounds at Lake Tahoe celebrity golf

Photos: Tuesday practice rounds at Lake Tahoe celebrity golfNews | July 9, 2019 Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice signs autographs Tuesday at Edgewood Tahoe.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Three-time ACC champion Mark Mulder navigates the course at Edgewood Tahoe in style Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Actor Jack Wagner signs autographs Tuesday at the American Century Championship.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Larry the Cable Guy lines up his tee shot Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Justin Timberlake squeezes in a practice round Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Comedian and actor Rob Riggle signs autographs at Edgewood Tahoe Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Former MLB star Shane Victorino signs autographs Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Former Chicago Bears QB Jim McMahon walks the green barefoot Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Los Angeles Rams free safety Eric Weddle stares down a shot during Tuesday’s practice round.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Former NFL QB Joe Theismann signs autographs Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Former MLB pitcher David Wells signs autographs Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Comedian and actor Rob Riggle shares a laugh Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Veteran Jerry Woods walks the green Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Los Angeles Rams free safety Eric Weddle hits a shot from the bunker Tuesday.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Former NFL wide receiver Jordy Nelson soaks in the fun Tuesday at Edgewood Tahoe.Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune Show CaptionsHide Captions Celebrity Golf Justin Timberlake returning to Lake Tahoe for American Century ChampionshipJune 20, 2019 Photos: Tuesday practice rounds at Lake Tahoe celebrity golfJuly 9, 2019 Steph Curry returning to American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake TahoeJune 18, 2019 Celebrities keep coming back for Lake Tahoe’s signature summer event: American Century ChampionshipJuly 8, 2019 See more