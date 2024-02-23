‘Pick your puppy:’ Bibs revealed for Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Friday, Feb. 23, bib numbers for the Palisades Stifel World Cup were revealed. Palisades Tahoe Patrol dogs stood in formation on stage, each adorned with bib numbers tucked neatly within their vests. The top 15 athletes had the task of selecting a dog from the lineup, which would then determine their assigned bib number.
Bib numbers are as follows (as chosen by puppies):
Number 1: Manuel Feller from Austria
Number 2: Marco Odermatt from Switzerland
Number 3: Žan Kranjec from Slovenia
Number 4: Alexander Steen Olsen from Norway
Number 5: Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway
Number 6: Filip Zubcic from Croatia
Number 7: Loic Meillard from Switzerland
Number 8: Atle Lie McGrath from Norway
Number 9: Rasmus Windingstad from Norway
Number 10: River Radamus from the United States
Number 11: Gino Caviezel from Switzerland
Number 12: Stefan Brennsteiner from Austria
Number 13: Alexander Schmid from Germany
Number 14: Filippo Della Vite from Italy
Number 15: Joan Verdu from Andorra
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
