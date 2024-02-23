YOUR AD HERE »

‘Pick your puppy:’ Bibs revealed for Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

Zoe Meyer
  

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Friday, Feb. 23, bib numbers for the Palisades Stifel World Cup were revealed. Palisades Tahoe Patrol dogs stood in formation on stage, each adorned with bib numbers tucked neatly within their vests. The top 15 athletes had the task of selecting a dog from the lineup, which would then determine their assigned bib number.

Bib reveal on Feb. 23 at Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup.
Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Bib numbers are as follows (as chosen by puppies): 

Number 1: Manuel Feller from Austria 

Number 2: Marco Odermatt from Switzerland

Number 3: Žan Kranjec from Slovenia

Number 4: Alexander Steen Olsen from Norway 

Number 5: Henrik Kristoffersen from Norway

Number 6: Filip Zubcic from Croatia 

Number 7: Loic Meillard from Switzerland

Number 8: Atle Lie McGrath from Norway

Number 9: Rasmus Windingstad from Norway

Number 10: River Radamus from the United States 

Number 11: Gino Caviezel from Switzerland

Number 12: Stefan Brennsteiner from Austria

Number 13: Alexander Schmid from Germany

Number 14: Filippo Della Vite from Italy

Number 15: Joan Verdu from Andorra

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.

