Pickleball: Avoiding injuries

Pickleball is a great low-impact sport — fun and easy to learn for all ages. It has been the fastest growing sport in the U.S. for the past two years. A cross between ping pong and tennis, pickleball is played on a court that can be indoors or outdoors, and tennis courts across the country are being converted to meet the growing demand.

The recent surge in pickleball’s popularity is fantastic — bringing sport, fun, and exercise to many — but, like any sport, it comes with injury risk. The most common pickleball injuries are sprains and strains to knees, ankles, elbows, and wrists, in addition to lower back injuries.

Don’t let the fear of injury keep you from joining the fun — when playing pickleball, keep a few injury prevention tips in mind, including:

Ease Into The Sport: Avoid overuse injuries by starting slow and listening to your body. Speak with your physician if you have pre-existing injuries; they may recommend the use of wrist, knee, or ankle braces.

Check Your Equipment: To decrease wrist/ elbow injuries, use a racket with a properly-sized handle. And investing in a good pair of shoes designed for pickleball or tennis, as opposed to running shoes, will help decrease your risk of ankle and Achilles injuries.

Warm Up: A comprehensive warm-up routine is important before any activity. Before playing, dedicate at least five to ten minutes of light jogging and dynamic stretching of the major muscle groups, including quads, hamstrings, calves, shoulders, elbows, wrists, and lower back.

Use Correct Form: Pickleball is easy to pick up and play, but devote time to learning the appropriate form — don’t rely only on your arms to hit the ball, instead use momentum from your entire body, especially your legs and core.If you’re able, take a few lessons to learn technique and footwork that can help prevent injuries.

Cool Down: After your game, cool down with five minutes of walking and light stretching. Drink plenty of water and eat nourishing food to help your body recover before your next match.

Exercise Regularly and Cross-Train: Varied exercise is not only great for your overall health, but it can help reduce injuries. Regular cardiovascular exercise will decrease fatigue associated with playing pickleball. And strength training can protect your joints from injury, improve your balance, and help reduce your risk of falls — important for pickleball and life.

Pickleball is a great, lower-impact sport to learn and join with friends. By taking a few precautions before beginning play, you can reduce your risk of injury and stay in the game. If you experience any pain while playing, contact your physician or an orthopedic specialist — your issue could be related to equipment, form, or a treatable orthopedic condition, and if caught early, can extend years to your game.

Jeffery A. Orr, MD, FAAOS is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. He specializes in sports medicine and joint replacement surgeries in Carson City and Stateline, Nevada, and at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness in South Lake Tahoe, California. He is also a medical provider for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team, providing care to top athletes. For more information, visit BartonHealth.org or call 530.543.5554.