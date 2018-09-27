Picnic perfection

What's better than sitting on a cozy blanket taking in stunning views of Lake Tahoe? Doing it while enjoying good food and drink, of course.

Fall is one of the best seasons for hitting the trails. Round out your picnic basket with these Tahoe-Truckee products to truly experience the flavors of the Sierra Nevada.

1. Truckee Sourdough Company Baguette

Whether you're slicing into a chunk of aged cheese or a juicy sausage, Truckee Sourdough Company's baguette is the perfect pair. The family-run bakery has been pumping out yeasty bread in Truckee since 1995. Find the company's range of products in supermarkets throughout the basin.

2. Tahoe Truckee Fresh Salmon Jerky

Flavored with teriyaki, brown sugar and spices, Tahoe Truckee Fresh Salmon Jerky is an easy, on-the-go snack for hiking or picnicking in Lake Tahoe. Tahoe Truckee Jerky is made with fresh ingredients — like elk, buffalo and ahi tuna — and sold from a train caboose in Truckee, as well as specialty shops across the region.

Recommended Stories For You

3. Boeger Winery Sauvignon Blanc

Boeger Winery has produced award-winning wine in the Sierra Foothills since 1972. The vineyard's 2017 Sauvignon Blanc contains notes of citrus, apple and pear. Crisp and light, this wine is excellent for a lakeside picnic. Boeger's wine is available at liquor and wine stores — like Cork & More in South Lake Tahoe and Lakeview Wines & Spirits in Tahoe City — around the lake.

4. Tahoe Trail Bar Dark Chocolate Cherry

Tahoe Trail Bar was born in a coffee shop on Lake Tahoe's South Shore. What started as 11-ounce bricks of chocolate, peanut butter and oats made every morning has since grown to a trail bar company with the same great taste available in stores at Lake Tahoe and beyond. For another fruity flavor, try the Mango Coconut bar.

5. Alibi Ale Works Sour Kumquat Saison

Alibi's kettle-soured blonde is brewed with fresh Tahoe water and fermented with a blend of saison yeasts followed by organic kumquats locally sourced through the Tahoe Food Hub. The tart and juicy brew is refreshing and — some say — a beer-lover's replacement for mimosas. Enjoy it at Alibi's two taphouses in Incline Village and Truckee, or find it to-go at liquor stores around the basin.

6. Overland Meat & Seafood Company Sausages

Overland's house-made sweet and Italian sausages — free of hormones and antibiotics — are great right off the grill or stashed away for a lunch break atop the mountain. The South Lake Tahoe butcher has a range of other meat, seafood — fresh Hawaiian poke, anyone? — and locally made products to stash in your picnic basket, too.