Pink Floyd laser light show coming to Lake Tahoe

If you go …

Remember when you were young …

No? Us neither. But you can feel young (or older, depending on your actual age) this weekend when Paramount's Laser Spectacular returns to Stateline.

What is the Laser Spectacular, you ask?

"Paramount's Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multimedia laser and light show, featuring the Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd," states the show's website.

"Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey, driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers and large screen video projection; all choreographed to the masterful soundtrack of Pink Floyd."

Seriously … what more do you need?

This show is a must see for all fans of the legendary band — short of seeing Roger Waters or David Gilmour in concert, you're probably not going to find a better way to fill your Floyd fix (and this way you don't have to listen to all those solo career songs that … well, they're not the same).

Come out and listen to the music of one of the greatest bands of all time, sit back and enjoy on helluva visual show.

Paramount's Laser Spectacular returns to Tahoe Saturday, Mach 9, at 7:30 p.m., at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

Only a handful of tickets are still available online at www1.ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the Laser Spectacular at laserspectacular.com.