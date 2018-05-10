Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular rocks Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

If you go …

A one-of-a-kind experience returns to South Shore this weekend: Harrah's Lake Tahoe welcomes the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular on Saturday, May 12.

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, it sheds a new light on the Pink Floyd catalog.

"Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd; Paramount's Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd as you have never seen it before," states a press release from Paramount Entertainment.

It's a gig that is sure to delight multiple senses.

"Surrounded by walls of concert quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def, large screen video projection and special lighting effects.

"Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this spectacular Laser Light Show," continues the release.

According to Paramount producer Steve Monistere, Pink Floyd's music is ideal for this type of show.

"You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd's music. Without any lighting effects at all, there is still a show in your mind. Now imagine using lasers, lighting, video and other special effects to interpret what your mind is 'seeing.' That is why people love this show so much," he said.

Tickets begin at $23.85, plus tax and fees, and are available online via Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Guests must be at least 21 years of age in order to attend.

— Lake Tahoe Action