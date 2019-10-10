Pink Floyd Tribute Laser Light Show at Crystal Bay

The Floyd is a Pink Floyd Tribute band playing at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday.

Provided

The Floyd laser light concert is coming this weekend to the Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room.

“The Floyd” is a tribute band for the infamous band, Pink Floyd. They pay tribute to the sounds, sights and emotions of Pink Floyd.

This show promises to be a musical journey through Pink Floyd’s history.

The show will recreate experiences from Meddle, The Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and A Momentary Lapse of Reason.

This show will be two hours of pure Pink Floyd rock and roll that captivates all your senses.

The doors open for people 21-and-older at 7 p.m. Saturday and the show begins at 8. Tickets are $25 and are available on Ticketmaster.

With ticket purchase, you also get free entry to the Red Room After Party.