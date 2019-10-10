Pink Floyd Tribute Laser Light Show at Crystal Bay
The Floyd laser light concert is coming this weekend to the Crystal Bay Casino’s Crown Room.
“The Floyd” is a tribute band for the infamous band, Pink Floyd. They pay tribute to the sounds, sights and emotions of Pink Floyd.
This show promises to be a musical journey through Pink Floyd’s history.
The show will recreate experiences from Meddle, The Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall and A Momentary Lapse of Reason.
This show will be two hours of pure Pink Floyd rock and roll that captivates all your senses.
The doors open for people 21-and-older at 7 p.m. Saturday and the show begins at 8. Tickets are $25 and are available on Ticketmaster.
With ticket purchase, you also get free entry to the Red Room After Party.
