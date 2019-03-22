Pink Heavenly to help Lake Tahoe cancer treatment efforts

Grab whatever pink clothing you own and your skis or snowboard and head to Heavenly Mountain Resort Saturday for the first ever Pink Heavenly event.

Organized by the Barton Foundation, this inaugural slopeside fundraising event benefits cancer support services available through Barton Health.

Studies show that cancer patients participating in wellness programs have a higher quality of life and experience more energy and less depression, according to Barton.

Registration is open at PinkHeavenly.com for skiers and snowboarders to form teams that will raise money before sporting outrageous pink outfits to the on-mountain party at Heavenly's California Base Lodge. Similar to a cancer run or walk, Pink Heavenly participants can register as individuals, start a team or join a team and ask their friends and family to make a donation on their behalf.

The $25 registration fee includes a family-friendly deck party with live music, costume contests, prizes and an on-mountain Poker Run. Pink Heavenly participants also will have the opportunity to honor a friend or loved one by skiing or riding in the "Celebration of Life," a symbolic run in the united fight against cancer.

All ticket proceeds, donations and registration fees from Pink Heavenly will be donated to Barton Health's cancer support services to help patients in the greater South Lake Tahoe area living with all forms of cancer.

For registration and information about Pink Heavenly, visit PinkHeavenly.com or call 530-543-5909.