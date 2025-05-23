Pioneer Trail Safety Improvement Project construction begins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.- Construction for the Pioneer Trail Safety Improvement Project will begin on Friday, May 23, and is expected to take approximately two months to complete. Work will start at the intersection of Glenwood Way and Pioneer Trail. Road shoulder closures will be in place. Drivers are advised to exercise caution in the work zone.

Based on a 2018 safety analysis by the City of South Lake Tahoe and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Edna Street-Glenwood Way had one of the top three accident history rankings amongst city-maintained roads. To minimize accidents, the following traffic safety measures will be implemented: traffic signage, revised pavement marking, drainage improvements, and road widening.

In conjunction with the Safety Improvement Project, the Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project Phase II will also start this summer between Larch Avenue and Ski Run Boulevard. Planned improvements include adding sidewalks, ADA-compliant crossings, street lighting, transit system upgrades, minor stormwater infrastructure, and landscaping. Work will be coordinated with the South Tahoe Public Utility District as they modify and relocate district water and sewer utilities. Once all upgrades and construction are completed, repaving will take place.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to keeping our roadways safe by implementing traffic safety measures and improving pedestrian and bike mobility access,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete these important upgrades.”

The Safety Improvement Project is partially funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Highway Safety Improvement Program funding.

To learn more, visit https://cityofslt.us/608/City-Projects . To view information on all 2025 Capital Improvement Projects, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/CIPStoryMap .

Pioneer Trail Safety Improvement Project Provided / SLT