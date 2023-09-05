Pitbull to perform at Tahoe Blue Event Center Grand Opening
STATELINE, Nev. — World Renowned, GRAMMY®-award winning independent international superstar, Pitbull to perform at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday, September 29 as part of the Grand Opening Celebration.
With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, Pitbull has one of the most impressive careers in music history.
Fans can sign up for the Tahoe Blue Event Center E-Newsletter for the opportunity to get tickets before they go on sale to the public by signing up at TahoeBlueEventCenter.com prior to September 6.
Tickets to the event will go on sale Thursday, September 7 at 10 a.m. and available at TahoeBlueEventCenter.com.
