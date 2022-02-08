Placer approves $3.2M for the Resort Triangle trail network, Martis Trail, scenic overlook

The Resort Triangle trail network, Martis Valley Trail and a scenic overlook were among 12 projects approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for approximately $3.2 million in lodging tax funding to support community priorities in eastern Placer County.

This year, the Capital Projects Advisory Committee reviewed and evaluated 13 grant applications totaling over $4.5 million in transient occupancy tax funding requests.

“Residents and visitors are drawn to Eastern Placer County by its natural beauty and the region’s unique and historical attractions,” said Board Chair and District 5 Supervisor Cindy Gustafson. “The funds raised through tourism are vital to both the local economy and the quality of life. Our transient occupancy tax program is essential to fund projects and programs that both visitors and local residents can use. These projects improve the environment, provide capacity for the demands on our region, while supporting innovation and collaboration.”

The Martis Valley Trail, a proposed 9-mile trail connecting Northstar Village with the Lake Tahoe Basin and the Town of Truckee, was awarded $1 million. Resort Triangle trail projects received an additional $900,000 to advance a regional initiative to connect Placer’s lakeside communities, mountain resorts and the Town of Truckee for alternative transportation and recreation options.

The Van Norden Meadow Restoration and Recreation Project, which will provide enhanced recreation opportunities to the community as well as bring back the natural streams and floodplains to the Van Norden Meadow on Donner Summit, was awarded $500,000.





The Tahoe Vista Recreation Area Marina Trail and Scenic Overlook Improvement Project, which will construct a new lake access trail and scenic overlook at the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area in Tahoe Vista, will receive $214,000.

The Capital Projects Advisory Committee – a 13-member group representing the broad economic and geographic interests throughout eastern Placer County – evaluates project proposals based on how well they advance key priorities outlined in the Tourism Master Plan for the region. The committee is co-chaired by Placer County and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and includes members appointed by community organizations representing resorts, small business, residents and visitors.

The committee makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on which projects should receive funding allocated from the TOT tax collected from lodging guests in eastern Placer County.

Source: Placer County