Placer County officials seize dozens of birds allegedly used for cockfighting

Officials seized about 50 birds from a Placer County couple of Monday.

Provided/Placer county Probation Department

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County officials on Monday seized dozens of birds from a couple who allegedly were using them for cockfighting.

Placer County Probation Department and Animal Control personnel assisted with the removal of about 50 hens and roosters.

A probation department Facebook post said the couple that owned the birds were no longer allowed to possess hens or roosters per a court order.

Executive director of Animal Wellness Action , Marty Irby, said cockfighting is running rampant in California and any violators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“We applaud the authorities for taking action and seizing these alleged fighting birds,” Irby said in a news release. “This gruesome blood-sport is not only cruel but is a serious risk to both human and poultry health as fighting birds can easily spread Avian Influenza, a disease that has recently appeared in at least 35 states in the U.S. It’s time to stamp out this form of staged cruelty.”