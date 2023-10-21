Placer County Sheriff’s Office arrests one for the murder, one for the attempted murder of Homewood residents in 2021 

HOMEWOOD, Calif.— Placer County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook on Friday, Oct. 20, that two people were arrested after a two year investigation into the murder of one resident and the attempted murder of another in Homewood, Calif. in 2021.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office arrested Danny Serafini, 49 and Samantha Scott, 33, in Nevada, for the murder of Robert Gary Spohr, 70 and the attempted murder of Wendy Wood, 68. PCSO detectives assisted with the apprehension of Serafini in Winnemucca, Nev., and also assisted in the apprehension of Scott in Las Vegas, Nev.

“We thank the U.S. Marshal Service Reno Office, U.S. Marshal’s Nevada Violent Offender Task Force (Las Vegas), and Winnemucca Police Department, and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office with the arrests,” said a PCSO Facebook post.

On June 5, 2021, deputies received a 911 call from a residence in Homewood. Deputies arrived at the home and found Spohr deceased as a result of a single gunshot wound. Spohr’s wife, Wood, had also been shot, but was taken to a nearby hospital where she recovered from her injuries.

Wood passed away a year later.

During the early stages of the investigation, video surveillance was obtained from the home and along West Lake Blvd., revealing a hooded male wearing a face covering and a backpack walking to the residence several hours before the homicide occurred.

Since then, PCSO detectives have worked tirelessly over the past two years, devoting countless. Hours of follow up by detectives, along with the DA’s Office. The information and evidence detectives gathered led them to identify Serafini and Scott as the suspects; both suspects are known to each other and to the victims.

After the arrests, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo praised the hard work and dedication put forth by detectives and the DA’s Office.

“Today, justice was served,” said Woo. “The apprehension of those responsible for the tragic events that unfolded in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe in 2021 stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our detectives, law enforcement partners, and the persistence of our pursuit of the truth.

“Understand that my team’s commitment to unraveling the most complex of cases prevails, and those who inflict harm upon our community will be held accountable every time.”

The sheriff’s office is now awaiting Serafini’s and Scott’s extradition from Nevada into Placer County.