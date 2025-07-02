Plan ahead for safe boating on Tahoe this Fourth of July

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – As the Lake Tahoe Region approaches one of the area’s most popular boating holidays, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is reminding boaters, paddlers, and beachgoers about special precautions that help visitors and residents protect the lake and safely enjoy its iconic, blue waters.

Stop Aquatic Invasive Species: Arrive Prepared for Inspection and Decontamination

To protect the Lake Tahoe Region from invasive golden mussels , all motorized watercraft without a valid Tahoe inspection seal will be decontaminated following a mandatory inspection. Details for boaters:

Clean, Drain, and Dry to save time, minimize decontamination fees, and protect the lake.

Boaters needing inspection and decontamination around busy holidays and weekends may experience long walk-in wait times and are encouraged to adjust plans or schedule an appointment at tahoeboatinspections.com/appt .

. Hand-launched electric watercraft, including eFoils, eSUPs, and kayaks with trolling motors, must display a 2025 Tahoe Electric sticker. Visit tahoeboatinspections.com/efoil for requirements.

for requirements. Bring boating equipment, including keys, life jackets, water toys, and ballast bags, to the inspection station, but kindly leave kids and pets at home. Ensure boat batteries are charged.

Walk-ins and appointments are accepted until 4:30 p.m. daily to allow adequate time for inspection and decontamination.

A Lake Tahoe watercraft inspector performs a mandatory decontamination. TRPA strengthened the watercraft inspection program this year in response to the discovery of invasive golden mussels just a few hours from Lake Tahoe. Provided / Cory Rich/Novus Select

Become a Tahoe Keeper : Paddlers Can Protect the Waters of the Tahoe Region

Clean, Drain, and Dry all gear to minimize the risk of aquatic invasive species introduction from kayaks, paddleboards, and other non-motorized gear.

Fallen Leaf, Angora, and Echo lakes are pristine. To help protect all alpine lakes, Clean, Drain, and Dry between every launch, even within the Tahoe Basin.

Registered Tahoe Keepers can opt in to the 2025 Eyes on the Lake x Tahoe Keepers Chance to Win to win paddle gear and unique Tahoe water experiences.

Free, solar-powered cleaning machines are located at Sand Harbor, Meeks Bay, and Kiva Beach help paddlers Clean, Drain, and Dry.

Paddlers can stop by any of the three regional inspection stations for a fast, free decontamination to eliminate invasive species on hand-launched watercraft.

Take Safety Seriously: Download the Tahoe Boating App

The Tahoe Boating App features live weather warnings, area attractions, no-wake zone boundaries, and more to enjoy the lake safely and responsibly. Download for iOS and Android at tahoeboating.org .

. Wear a personal flotation device and be aware of the risk of cold-water shock .

. Lake Tahoe’s no-wake zone keeps boaters and swimmers safe. Motorized boats must stay under 5 mph when boating within: 600 feet of shore 100 feet of paddlers and swimmers 200 feet of shoreline structures All of Emerald Bay

keeps boaters and swimmers safe. Motorized boats must stay under 5 mph when boating within:

For access to boat inspection information, including the appointment system, fee structure, and Clean, Drain, Dry protocols, visit TahoeBoatInspections.com and follow the program on social media @TahoeBoating.

Contact the inspection team at 888-824-6267, or ais@trpa.gov .